CUMTA suggests IIT-Madras to approach TN govt to get permission for utilising TuTr hyperloop trials

CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar said that during the discussion which was held a few months back, the viability of the technology was discussed. He said that for a longer distance, with four coaches it could be tried out.

"It was during that discussion, we suggested why not do a hyperloop to the proposed new airport in Parandur. we had also given several ideas," he said.

"It was during that discussion, IIT Madras sought details on where to test the Hyperloop at 600kmph. We suggested that in Outer ring Road, the state has a 22 m wide median patch, which could be utilised. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is the owner and IIT Madras can hold discussion with the government to avail the land to test the technology," he said.

This is the second time a proposal has been put forth for using the 22 m wide stretch along Outer Ring Road. Initially, Ennore Port had sent in a proposal to the state government to provide rail linkages from Nandiambakkam to Avadi and extended it up to Vandalur at the request of the state government. The proposal was to use the 22-metre strip of land across the Outer Ring Road for a rail link between Ennore Port and Nemilichery. However, the proposal was dropped later.