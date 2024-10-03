CUMTA suggests IIT-Madras to approach TN govt to get permission for utilising TuTr hyperloop trials

CHENNAI: The 62km outer ring road stretch in Chennai could be the ideal place for testing of first global test facility for Hyperloop and it is learnt that Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority has suggested IIT Madras to approach Tamil Nadu government to get permission for conducting hyperloop trials.
Though TuTr Hyperloop, a deep tech startup incubated at IIT Madras, is yet to approach the state government, it is learnt that the central median along the ORR could be an ideal place to test hyperloop technology at 600kmph. The technology is currently being developed and will be tested at a speed of around 100kmph at the 410-metre hyperloop test track at IIT Madras' discovery campus in Thaiyur.
But after that a test track is required to test the pod in a tube which is designed to be a vacuum-sealed environment, allowing testing of Hyperloop pods at near-zero air resistance conditions, crucial for achieving the high speeds associated with Hyperloop travel.
CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar said that during the discussion which was held a few months back, the viability of the technology was discussed. He said that for a longer distance, with four coaches it could be tried out.
"It was during that discussion, we suggested why not do a hyperloop to the proposed new airport in Parandur. we had also given several ideas," he said.
"It was during that discussion, IIT Madras sought details on where to test the Hyperloop at 600kmph. We suggested that in Outer ring Road, the state has a 22 m wide median patch, which could be utilised. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is the owner and IIT Madras can hold discussion with the government to avail the land to test the technology," he said.
This is the second time a proposal has been put forth for using the 22 m wide stretch along Outer Ring Road. Initially, Ennore Port had sent in a proposal to the state government to provide rail linkages from Nandiambakkam to Avadi and extended it up to Vandalur at the request of the state government. The proposal was to use the 22-metre strip of land across the Outer Ring Road for a rail link between Ennore Port and Nemilichery. However, the proposal was dropped later.