Tribal panchayat president booked after protest against caste discrimination

VILLUPURAM: An elected member of the panchayat, and a tribal woman, E Sangeetha (40) has been running pillar to post to make the district administration hear her plea but her woes fall in deaf ears.

Sangeetha, the panchayat president of Anangur village in Gingee taluk in Villupuram district, has now been booked under multiple sections of the BNS Act following her protest at the District Collectorate on Wednesday.

She was demanding action against alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment by her deputy, Chitra Gunasekaran, and husband, Gunasekaran, a local DMK branch secretary.

She had filed a formal complaint to the district collector, twice, in July and August, alleging caste discrimination by deputy president and her husband but no action against the couple has been taken so far.

Sangeetha’s complaint alleges that Chitra and her husband have consistently obstructed her official duties since she took office, three years ago. She is the first irular woman panchayat president in her village, after it was declared a reserved constituency for women.