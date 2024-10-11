Presidency College plans a slew of measures to curb ‘route thala’ clashes

CHENNAI: A day after a Presidency College student succumbed to injuries sustained in a ‘route thala’ clash, the institution on Thursday chalked out a slew of measures to deal with the issue. From roping in psychologists for counselling sessions to tasking alumni with sensitising the students on college life, the institution has lined up a slew of initiatives.

Presidency College principal R Raman said educational psychologist Saranya Jairam will interact with the students on October 15. Officers from the railway police and the state police department will also visit the campus and speak to the students next week about the consequences of indulging in violence. Furthermore, successful alumni of the institute will deliver talks to the students on October 18.

Raman may also meet his Pachaiyappa’s College counterpart soon to discuss ways to end the conflict between students of the two colleges. No measures on the part of these institutes in the previous years had effectively curbed the violent ‘route thala’ clashes in bus and train routes where the students commute.

Senior faculty members said Presidency College students used to have a reputation for indulging in violence. “However, in the last few years, with dedicated and continuous efforts, we managed to improve the situation. The changed perception helped us bag the title of third-best college in the country in the NIRF ranking 2022. Support from the police and all faculty members helped in controlling the violence to a great extent inside the campus. However we are yet to curb the violent clashes outside the campus,” said a faculty member.

The college has appointed a dedicated bus route coordinator and train route coordinator, who apart from helping students get concession cards, provide guidance on issues they face while travelling.