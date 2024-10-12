TN train crash: Locals, authorities aid stranded passengers after train derailment in Kavaraipettai

CHENNAI: A few minutes after 12 coaches of Train number 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati superfast express derailed post its engine's collision with a stationary goods train at 8:27pm on October 11 in Kavaraipettai station 50 km north of Chennai, it was chaos with passengers trying to find their feet, railway officials and cops trying to rescue them, and shocked residents lending a hand.

Majority of the passengers on the train, of which 12 coaches derailed, were daily wage construction labourers or those working in construction sites of Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysore who were on their way to different places in Bihar like Barauni and Darbhanga. The air in the small town on the highway near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border was rent with Hindi, Bhojpuri and Tamil.

When the collision happened, they were jolted; Babita Kumari (24) was sitting with her three young boys Gulshan, Vivek and Shivansh in one of the air-conditioned compartments and said that the next minute she was on the floor and the coach was topsy-turvy.

“We didn’t know what was happening,” she said with a smile three hours later, while waiting on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 for a bus arranged by Tamil Nadu police to take them to Dr MGR Chennai Central.