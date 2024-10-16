Monsoon rains continue in Chennai, heavy rains in Tiruvallur

CHENAI: Normal monsoon rains with possible intense bouts may continue although the extremely heavy rains that were expected from the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal failed to reach Chennai, according to weather bloggers. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has scheduled a press briefing at 3pm.
Tamil Nadu Weatherman R Pradeep John said that 'on and off' monsoon rains may continue for Chennai and surrounding areas but that it was unlikely to disrupt normalcy.
According to the RMC, the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore at around early morning on Thursday.
On Tuesday, however, some parts of Tiruvallur received extremely heavy rains- Cholavaram recorded 30 cms, Avadi recorded 25 cms and Redhills recorded 27.9 cms in the 24 hours ending Wednesday at 6 am, according to the state disaster management authority. On average, Tiruvallur recorded around 12 cms of rain during this period.
Chennai's Nungambakkam observatory recorded 13.9 cm of rain from 8:30 am on Tuesday to 5:30 am on Wednesday.
Manali, Kathivakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Chennai also recorded 23 cm, 21 cm and 19 cm respectively.