Monsoon rains continue in Chennai, heavy rains in Tiruvallur

According to the RMC, the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore at around early morning on Thursday.

On Tuesday, however, some parts of Tiruvallur received extremely heavy rains- Cholavaram recorded 30 cms, Avadi recorded 25 cms and Redhills recorded 27.9 cms in the 24 hours ending Wednesday at 6 am, according to the state disaster management authority. On average, Tiruvallur recorded around 12 cms of rain during this period.

Chennai's Nungambakkam observatory recorded 13.9 cm of rain from 8:30 am on Tuesday to 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Manali, Kathivakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Chennai also recorded 23 cm, 21 cm and 19 cm respectively.