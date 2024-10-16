Samsung workers will resume work from Thursday: CITU

CHENNAI: Workers at the Samsung India Electronics Ltd, who ended their strike demanding better pay and working conditions, would resume work from tomorrow, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said on Wednesday.

The CITU has been spearheading the protest by the employees since September 9, pressing for various demands including pay revision, and recognition of the newly formed Samsung India Workers Union backed by it.

The announcement of the decision to resume work, comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government said that the 37 day strike was called off following discussions held between the representatives of the workers and the company's management.

A general body meeting of the CITU was held on Wednesday near the factory in Sriperumbudur, which was attended by the agitating workers, sources said.

"Strike has been called off. The employees will work from tomorrow (Oct 17)," CITU State President A Sounderarajan told PTI after emerging from the meeting.