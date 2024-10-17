Didn’t attack priest, got off car to resolve issue, says former AIADMK minister Kadambur Raju

THOOTHUKUDI: Denying the allegation of assault levelled against him by a priest, former minister Kadambur C Raju said he was only trying to resolve an issue between the complainant and a few bikers at an executive party workers’ meeting in Vilathikulam late on Tuesday.

The former minister along with another ex-minister SP Velumani and 15 others were booked by the Muthaiahpuram police under various sections of BNS, including criminal intimidation, based on a complaint given by the priest of Madathuvilai CSI church N Jegan (35).

Raju said the priest was waylaid by a group of bikers. “They engaged in a heated argument. I was trailing the bikers in the car.”

He added the priest was being attacked by the bikers and he, along with Velumani, got down from the car to resolve the issue.

On Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan’s remarks, Raju said she commented without learning the entirety of what happened.

“What is the need to do politics by mentioning religion and caste when no one knew he was a priest when the incident happened?” he asked.

The minority wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee condemned the incident and demanded action against those who attacked the priest.

Extending solidarity, minority wing state president H Mohammad Arif said Congress will extend all necessary legal support to Jegan.