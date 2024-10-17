Minister Nehru says Chennai received 17-20 cm rainfall, situation under control now

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has ramped up operations, deploying 73 super sucker machines along with an additional 89 from neighbouring municipalities to efficiently clear sewage. A total of 524 jet rodding and desilting machines are operational now to address blockages.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Minister K N Nehru dismissed opposition parties’ allegation that measures to tackle monsoon were lacking. Thanks to the proactive measures implemented by the government, the situation remained under control despite the city experiencing an average rainfall of 17-20 cm, said the minister.

Following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s order that food would be provided free of charge at the 388 Amma Canteens across Chennai on October 16 and 17, around 65,700 people ate from the facility on Wednesday. An average of 45,800 people depend on these canteens on a usual day.

He said that from 2011 to 2021 during the AIADMK rule, SWDs spanning only 400 km were constructed. However, the current government is constructing SWDs over a length of 1,135 km in Chennai of which work on 781 km has already been completed. Due to ongoing works by the CMRL, the Highways Department, and CMWSSB, some areas experienced inundation, he noted. While Pulianthope experienced water stagnation up to 4 to 5 feet last year, the water level reached only two feet now, he said.

In preparation for the monsoon, three drones named Garuda, Kothari, and Drago had been readied for supplying essential goods to residents in waterlogged areas within Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits. These drones can carry between 5 kg to 10 kg of items such as milk, bread, and medicines. Additionally, the drones can fly at a height of 40 metres and cover a distance of up to 2 km. Their operational efficiency was tested during a trial demonstration held on Wednesday.