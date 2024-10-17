Missing man traced alive in Singapore

SIVAGANGA: A day after the family members of a 58-year-old construction site labourer, who went missing in Singapore, submitted a petition with District Collector Asha Ajith on Monday seeking government intervention to trace the man, he himself contacted the family and was traced alive on Tuesday.

In the petition, S Vellieswari of Enathi in Thirupuvanam said that her husband Senthil Kumar, who has been working in Singapore for over a decade, could not be traced and his phone was unreachable since October 8. After contacting his co-workers, the family found out that they were also unaware of his whereabouts.

Following this, Senthil Kumar's employer informed the Singapore police and a man-missing case was registered on October 11. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kumar himself contacted his family and was traced by the Singapore police. He had allegedly lost his mobile phone and hence was unable to contact his family, claimed sources from the collectorate.