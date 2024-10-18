Baby shower video: School teacher gets her job back in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: The chief educational officer, on Thursday, reinstated the government school teacher who was suspended after a video of class 12 girls mimicking the baby shower of a classmate went viral on social media in the third week of September.

Speaking to TNIE, CEO S Manimozhi confirmed the teacher’s suspension has been revoked.

The development comes after almost 4,000 government school teachers from across Vellore, protested wearing black badges and held a sit-in in front of the CEO’s office on September 23. Collector V R Subbulaxmi had told the protesting teachers that the suspended teacher would be brought back.

Sources said the parent teachers association of the school also gave a representation to the collector, seeking the withdrawal of the teacher’s suspension.