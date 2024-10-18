Consistent attempts being made to isolate TN from rest of India on lingual basis: Governor R N Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Friday claimed that an attempt was being made to segregate or isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of India on the basis of language and cautioned such an attempt will not fructify.

Also, he alleged that Tamil Nadu was the lone state in the country to resist the inclusion of other Indian languages in the three-language formula, whereas 27 other states have accepted the policy.

The narrative against Hindi (imposition) was an excuse, he said, referring to opposition to this language by the political parties in the state.

"They want to break the communication..a toxic policy and a separatist policy cannot weaken the unity of India," the Governor said, while speaking at the valedictory of Hindi month held at Doordarshan Tamil office here.

"An attempt to segregate, to cut, isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of the country is being made. This separatist agenda to break this country and those who think in these lines must remember that India cannot be bisected," Ravi said.