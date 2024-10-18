Word 'Dravida' omitted from Tamil anthem at event: Stalin comes down heavily on Governor, demands his recall

Stalin also strongly condemned the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function in which Governor Ravi presided as chief guest.

Stalin, registering his protest, said in a multilingual nation, celebrating Hindi month in non-Hindi-speaking states, "is seen as an attempt to belittle" other languages.

"I strongly condemn the celebration of Hindi Month valedictory function along with the golden jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan. Hon'ble @PMOIndia, The Constitution of India does not grant national language status to any language," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Furthermore, he said: "Therefore, I suggest that holding such Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states could be avoided, and instead, the celebration of the local language month in the respective states should be encouraged."

DMK students' wing members protested in front of the DD Tamil office where the governor attended the valedictory this evening.

The wing's president R Rajiv Gandhi said the BJP-led government was consistently involved in attempts to impose Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking states.

"This is condemnable. The DMK and a majority of political parties in the state are opposing the move to thrust Hindi on Tamil Nadu. But, the Centre is only adding fuel to the fire," Gandhi told reporters later.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the omission and said it was a blunder.

"It was a blunder to skip the words. This is highly condemnable. The word Dravidam is a great revolution against oppression," Palaniswami said on 'X'.