Governor, CM cross swords over miss in Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu

The governor pointed out that he has taken numerous substantive initiatives to spread Tamil in other states, of which the latest is to set up a Tamil diploma course in Gauhati University. Ravi said Stalin knew that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the spread of the Tamil language.

Earlier, speaking at the function, Ravi said the people of Tamil Nadu are eager to learn Hindi. He said "There has been a consistent effort to isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of the country. Talking against Hindi is an excuse (for that). For around 50 years, poison has been filled into the minds of people to disconnect them from the rest of the country. It is a separatist agenda," he alleged.

Responding to the governor's remarks, the CM posted a lengthy reply on X raising many questions. Stalin asked why the governor, who boasts himself of knowing Thamil Thaai Vaazthu fully, failed to rebuke those who skipped the line at the dais itself. Had he done that, there would not have been a reaction.

On the governor's charge that the CM had made racist remarks against him, Stalin said, "We are from the Tamil race and it is our lifeline. Tamils have sacrificed their lives to safeguard their language. They were instrumental in the first amendment to the Constitution. The state bears a history of anti-Hindi agitation. If you describe our attachment to our mother tongue as racism, we take it as our pride!."

Stalin also pointed out that the centre has allocated a whopping Rs 2,435 crore for the growth of Sanskrit between 2013-14 and 2022-23 but allocated a paltry sum of Rs 167 crore for the Tamil language. Stalin also recalled the governor's past denouncements of Dravidian ideology and his criticism about the name Tamil Nadu given to the State.

"Since your history is like this who will believe that the words Dravida Nal Thirunaadu" were skipped inadvertently?, he asked.

Reiterating that the Modi government has made imposition of Hindi as its routine, Stalin said, that if the governor intends to continue in the gubernatorial post, he should free himself from divisive forces and discharge his duties following the Constitution.