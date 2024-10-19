No contempt action against former MP RS Bharathi for remark against judge in TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to initiate criminal contempt of court action against DMK organisation secretary and former MP RS Bharathi for his comments against Justice N Anand Venkatesh over the judge taking suo motu revision of trial court orders acquitting or discharging ministers in disproportionate assets cases.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam dismissed the contempt of court petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who had also questioned the rejection of consent by the advocate general for suing the former MP.

“We could not form an opinion that the comments (made by the DMK leader) amount to scandalising judicial process warranting initiating contempt of court proceedings,” the bench said.

However, it added, “Reputed persons, including judges, ministers and bureaucrats have accountability and responsibility and their statements in the public domain must be measured properly in order to avoid unnecessary action.”

Recalling that the single judge (Justice Anand Venkatesh) had refused to initiate contempt action and the AG reiterated the judge’s unwillingness to initiate action, the bench said it did not find any reason to initiate contempt of court. The bench said the contempt petition without consent of AG is not maintainable, but it can be taken as information, on which, the court may or may not take cognizance.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari, representing the YouTuber, submitted that if people like Bharathi were let off, then it would lead to many others throwing aspersions against the judiciary and attributing motive to the judges’ actions.

Advocate Richardson Wilson appeared for Bharathi.

Plea seek direction to deputy CM on proper dress code

A petition has been filed in the Madras HC praying for a direction to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for following the proper dress code as per the Secretariat Office Manual. Advocate M Sathya Kumar, who moved the petition, said it is disheartening to note Udhayanidhi is seen wearing a casual T-shirt in all the government programmes.

He said the symbol of DMK is predominantly visible on the T-Shirt, and it amounts to soliciting the public who are potential voters.