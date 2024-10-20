'DMK intends to deceive people in the name of Tamil', claims BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan

COIMBATORE: Former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised DMK for speaking as if only they have rights to the Tamil language and being its protectors.
“DMK is trying to portray BJP as against Tamil. CM M K Stalin wrote a letter to PM regarding holding Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi-speaking states, which is an expression of this mindset. DMK intends to deceive people in the name of Tamil”,Tamilisai said.
Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, she said that no one can belittle the Tamil language comparing it to another language. “Students are not able to speak completely in Tamil and are failing in the subject. But the minister of school education writes in Urdu. So, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi should explain if they are adopting a trilingual or a four-language policy,” she added.
Speaking about the row of omitting the word ‘Dravida’ from lyrics of the state anthem, at an event conducted by Doordarshan Kendra with Governor R N Ravi as a chief guest, Tamilisai said, “State anthem ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ should be sung in all schools and colleges in the state with proper training. It should be sung consciously. I do not accept the state anthem being sung wrong. It should not have happened. But the DMK is trying to show that it was done intentionally. They are trying to politicise something and exaggerate the issue.”
Responding to former finance minister P Chidambaram’s comment on Hindi imposition, Tamilisai said that he had earlier congratulated Hindi Day and is now speaking against Hindi. Calling Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin a brother, Tamilisai said that he was visiting Tiruvannamalai temple to rectify his mistakes after AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s statement that those who opposed ‘Sanatana dharma’ would disappear.