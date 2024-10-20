Tamil anthem spat: BJP leader Raja warns of centre’s action

VELLORE: “The Tamil Nadu government is overstepping its boundaries. If the state government violates the law, the central government has the authority to take action against the state government,” said BJP leader and the party’s state coordination committee chief, H Raja, while speaking to reporters in Vellore.

He made these remarks regarding the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu controversy that erupted on Friday between Governor R N Ravi and CM M K Stalin after singers missed the line “Thekkanamum Adhir Sirantha Dravida Nal Thirunaadum” from the ‘Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu’ performed at Doordarshan (DD) Kendra Chennai’s Hindi month valedictory function. Doordarshan had apologised for the “inadvertent mistake.”