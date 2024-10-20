Tamil anthem spat: BJP leader Raja warns of centre’s action

VELLORE: “The Tamil Nadu government is overstepping its boundaries. If the state government violates the law, the central government has the authority to take action against the state government,” said BJP leader and the party’s state coordination committee chief, H Raja, while speaking to reporters in Vellore.
He made these remarks regarding the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu controversy that erupted on Friday between Governor R N Ravi and CM M K Stalin after singers missed the line “Thekkanamum Adhir Sirantha Dravida Nal Thirunaadum” from the ‘Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu’ performed at Doordarshan (DD) Kendra Chennai’s Hindi month valedictory function. Doordarshan had apologised for the “inadvertent mistake.”
“It is condemnable that both the CM and Deputy CM are speaking in an irresponsible manner. How can the Governor, who took part in the event, be held responsible?,” H Raja stated. “Dravidian refers to a place, not a race. The Prime Minister of this country is a Dravidian,” he added.
Raja also attributed the recent floods in Chennai to the "Dravidian model," stating that without proper drainage systems, the city will continue to flood. He also criticised the Tamil Nadu police for their failure to control drug-related crimes, asserting that the NIA has been more effective in apprehending terrorists. Additionally, he accused the government administration of being biased against Hindus, emphasising that complaints against minorities are not acted upon.