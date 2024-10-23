Child marriage victim’s body exhumed for post mortem

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of a 14-year-old girl who died near Kelamangalam on September 23, 80 days after she delivered a baby was exhumed on Tuesday for postmortem. On October 3, TNIE published a report about her death.

Following the report, district social welfare department and child protection unit held inquiries. Because the girl was victim of child marriage, Rural Welfare Officer L Sumathi of Kelamangalam Block lodged a complaint with Kelamangalam police station on October 11.

Kelamangalam police booked a child marriage and POCSO case against her husband on October 11 and her baby will be enrolled under a sponsorship scheme for financial assistance by the district child protection unit. The body was exhumed to know the cause of death.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hosur sub-collector R A Priyanga, Prohibition Enforcement Wing DSP R Sindhu, health department team from Kelamangalam block and revenue department officials were present when the body was exhumed. A forensic team from Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital conducted postmortem and sent viscera samples for analysis.

Health department sources told TNIE that the right upper limb bones were also collected and sent for age confirmation.

Revenue department sources told TNIE that, on October 14, they had sent a request for GKMCH to assign doctors to conduct postmortem. Hosur sub-collector R A Priyanga was unavailable for comment.