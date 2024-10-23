DIG, two prison officials suspended in Vellore Central Prison inmate torture case

VELLORE: In connection with the alleged harassment and torture of a life-term prisoner at Vellore Central Prison, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, Vellore Range, R. Rajalakshmi, former Additional Superintendent of Vellore Central Prison, A. Abdul Rahman, and Vellore Central Prison Jailer Arul Kumar have been suspended following an order from the Director General of Prisons.

According to official sources, the suspension order was issued on Tuesday night. The order states that DIG R. Rajalakshmi has been placed under suspension under Rule 17(e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955, for a fair investigation in FIR filed by CBCID North, Vellore.

The suspension will remain in effect until further orders. The FIR was filed by the CB-CID for an investigation into the alleged torture of the life convict following an order by the Madras High Court.

During the suspension, R. Rajalakshmi will receive subsistence and allowances as per Rule 53(1) of the Fundamental Rules. Her headquarters during the suspension period will be Vellore, and she is not permitted to leave the headquarters without prior government approval.

Official sources also confirmed the suspension of former Additional Superintendent A. Abdul Rahman and Jailer Arul Kumar in connection with the case.