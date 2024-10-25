13 police officers in Chennai face contempt for failing to obey HC order

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over police officers not respecting court orders on registration of FIRs, holding investigation, filing final reports, and making the litigants run from pillar to post, the Madras High Court has summoned 13 police officers, including four deputy commissioners in connection with a contempt of court petition.

“Of late, this court comes across many an occasion that the orders have been consistently ignored by the officers by taking them lightly, which not only drives the litigant public to run from pillar to post, but also very much annoys the courts to see that at every stage the courts have to awake the officials from their deep slumber,” Justice Jagadish Chandira said in an interim order recently passed in a contempt case.

He has suggested devising a mechanism to ensure court orders on criminal matters are complied with by authorities.

The contempt of court was filed by J Manohar Dass to take action against police officers for wilful disobedience of the court order issued in 2022 to investigate and file chargesheet within two months.

Manohar Dass had lodged a complaint at the Koyambedu police station in 2020 seeking action against travel agent Jayasingh Vasanth Ranjith, who had not returned Rs 13.66 lakh that was paid for arranging a holy tour abroad. Due to visa issues, the tour was abandoned. The complaint was lodged, but the police did not take action except registering an FIR.

The court held that the officers, who are responsible, are bound to answer the court for non-compliance. The judge ordered issuance of summons to DCPs R Shiva Prasad, P Kumar, G Umayal and G Subbulakshmi – who have served during the relevant period, along with three ACPs and six inspectors, directing them to appear on November 5.