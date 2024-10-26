KKNPP has led to high prevalence of cancer in coastal villages: Appavu

TIRUNELVELI: There is high cancer prevalence in southern coastal villages because of the radiation from beach minerals and the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), said Assembly Speaker M Appavu at a breast cancer survivors’ meet in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Friday. He also urged authorities to shift the nuclear waste generated at KKNPP to remote desert areas to reduce health risks.

Appavu said over 1,200 women, who underwent cancer treatment at the TvMCH, are currently recovering. Annually 500 to 600 women approach the hospital for cancer treatment. The oncology centre utilises cancer treatment drugs amounting up to Rs 5 crore every year, which highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to address the surge in cancer cases, he said.

“There are two reactors at KKNPP and authorities have no idea where to dispose nuclear waste. They should transfer the waste to remote deserts in Rajasthan.”

On the recent Tamil Thaai Vaazthu issue, Appavu said, “Doordarshan director skipped two lines to please Governor RN Ravi. Earlier, on a different matter, the director wrote me a letter due to external influence, seeking an explanation. After I warned him of action, he sent me an apology.”

Appavu also criticised the governor’s refusal to approve key bills, adding that the governor is not following legislative norms. The speaker also blamed Ravi for not clearing bills which replaced the governor with the CM as chancellor of universities.

Appavu defended the appointment of ABVP state (TN South) president Savitha Rajesh as a syndicate member at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University but expressed disappointment over her taking selfies with students affiliated with the ABVP.

Survivors made to sit on floor

The cancer survivors who took part in the event were made to sit on the floor while Appavu addressed them. Hospital Dean Revathy Balan and Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab were also present on the occasion.