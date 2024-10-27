Athikadavu project: NGO petitions CM Stalin to rectify flaws

COIMBATORE: Stressing the flaws concerning the safety and sustainability of Avinashi-Athikadavu project, an NGO which works for waterbody rejuvenation in the district petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin to rectify the issue.

The chairperson of Athikadavu Kousika Nadhi Membattu Sangam, in his letter to the CM, stated, “There is a need to add large quantities of water to 1,045 waterbodies, in a year. Action should be taken to avoid disrepute to the government and waste of expenditure due to defects in this project.”

Some remedies suggested include planting marker stones at every 0.5 km to avoid disruption. A security fence should be installed around the Outlet Management System and additional gate valves should be set at shorter intervals rather than main gate valves.

Further the association demanded that a route map of the water pipeline be given to all departments to prevent any damage during construction works. They also demanded to install waste discharge valves and additional waste discharge valves at portions where the size of pipe is narrower.