Notice to Nellai ammonia processing facility over gas leak

TIRUNELVELI: After an alleged gas leak was reported by the residents from Malanadu Ammonia Private Ltd in September, the block development officer (BDO) of Pappakudi issued a notice to the company, questioning why the facility could not be shut permanently.

The incident resulted in inspections by industrial safety officials, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), and revenue officials at the plant in Anainthanadarpatti village of Idaikal Panchayat.

In a notice dated October 22, the BDO stated that the facility was temporarily closed due to its proximity to a private higher secondary school, located just 200 metres away, based on District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan's advice.

After an inspection, the assistant director of industrial safety and health reported that the staff were not provided safety equipment, no annual medical check-ups were arranged, and essential pressure testing of the vessel had not been conducted.

The TNPCB's survey highlighted rust and damage in the boiler, leading the Ambasamudram tahsildar to recommend cancellation of the licence. The BDO's notice gave the company seven days to respond, questioning the feasibility of its continued operation near a school and in a residential area.

As per the BDO's report, the company processes ammonia gas into liquid form and supplies it to ISRO, Kudankulam, and ice factories, and is operating under multiple departmental licences. Farmers and residents reported ammonia gas leaks in March and September, and the same was reported by TNIE.