TVK pitches for proportional representation

VILLUPURAM: Secularism and social justice will form the foundation principles of TVK. Its political ideology is a blend of Dravidian principles and Tamil nationalism, as stated at its first statewide conference on Sunday.

The party announced that ‘Pirappokkum ella uyirkkum’ (all are born equals), a phrase from the Thirukkural, will be its basic idea and it would oppose any discrimination based on gender, caste, race, religion, and region. Professor Sambath Kumar, a TVK cadre, stated that TVK’s vision of social justice will comprise not only reservation but also proportional reservation. “Proportional distribution of reservation is the only true form of social justice. The party will insist on reservation until inequalities based on caste are eradicated,” he said.

He added that the party stands for state autonomy, and will oppose anti-people policies and political discrimination by both the state and union governments, while ensuring the rights of people. Kumar also called for Tamil as the administrative language of the government. While outlining the ideology, he mentioned that removing political interference in both government and private administrations is another core agenda to ensure corruption-free governance.

The party will also advocate for a two-language policy, making Tamil the administrative language of courts and the language of worship in temples. Emphasising on the need for a drug-free society, he said the party will promote rationality and oppose regressive ideas that harm physical, mental, and social well-being of people. He stated that ending regressive practices is the first step toward eradicating untouchability.

Pitching for environment-friendly policies and taking climate change into account, he said protecting natural resources is the state’s responsibility.