TVK pitches for proportional representation

VILLUPURAM: Secularism and social justice will form the foundation principles of TVK. Its political ideology is a blend of Dravidian principles and Tamil nationalism, as stated at its first statewide conference on Sunday.
The party announced that ‘Pirappokkum ella uyirkkum’ (all are born equals), a phrase from the Thirukkural, will be its basic idea and it would oppose any discrimination based on gender, caste, race, religion, and region. Professor Sambath Kumar, a TVK cadre, stated that TVK’s vision of social justice will comprise not only reservation but also proportional reservation. “Proportional distribution of reservation is the only true form of social justice. The party will insist on reservation until inequalities based on caste are eradicated,” he said.
He added that the party stands for state autonomy, and will oppose anti-people policies and political discrimination by both the state and union governments, while ensuring the rights of people. Kumar also called for Tamil as the administrative language of the government. While outlining the ideology, he mentioned that removing political interference in both government and private administrations is another core agenda to ensure corruption-free governance.
The party will also advocate for a two-language policy, making Tamil the administrative language of courts and the language of worship in temples. Emphasising on the need for a drug-free society, he said the party will promote rationality and oppose regressive ideas that harm physical, mental, and social well-being of people. He stated that ending regressive practices is the first step toward eradicating untouchability.
Pitching for environment-friendly policies and taking climate change into account, he said protecting natural resources is the state’s responsibility.
Cathrine Pandiyan, another cadre, said the party will fight for equal rights for persons with disabilities and transgender persons. “Gender neutrality will be upheld in governance, and secularism will be maintained in government offices. Conduct rules for MLAs and ministers will be created and implemented,” she added.
The party will oppose the Varnashrama ideology and demand for a caste census. “We will work towards bringing education under the state list and abolish the governor’s position. One-third of party positions and seats in TVK will be reserved for women, with a gradual increase to 50%.
Similar to women-only police stations, women SP offices will be set up in each district.” Kamarajar model schools equipped with modern equipment will be established in each district, she said, adding that government universities focused on information technology will be set-up.
‘Will share power even if we win with a majority’
Chennai: At a time when parties like VCK are advocating power sharing, TVK leader Vijay dropped “a political bomb” by stating that he would share power with his allies - even if his party wins a majority. “There could be a political situation where others choose to join us, and it’s important to embrace them,” he said.
“I firmly believe TVK will achieve a single majority in the 2026 elections. Nonetheless, we will offer a share in power to those who stand with us.” He further declared that 2026 would mark a new year in politics. Addressing criticism over remarks terming him “koothadi” (actor), he said, “Performing arts are woven into the fabric of our people and land. Terming people koothadi is not new.
They used it against MGR here and NTR in Andhra Pradesh. But these two koothadis went on to lead states and remain celebrated figures.” He added that cinema is more than songs, fights, and dance. “It embodies Tamil Nadu’s art, literature, way of life, and culture. It’s a vehicle for transforming social politics. Even the Dravidian ideology reached every corner of the state through cinema,” he said.
All the best ‘nanba,’ says Udhaya
Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday wished Vijay all the best in his political career. When reporters asked about the TVK’s conference being held at Vikravandi, the Deputy CM said, “Vijay is my long-time friend since I have known him from my childhood. The first film I produced was a Vijay-starrer. I wish my friend all the best in his new endeavour.” Questioned about new political parties raising against the Dravidian ideology of DMK, Udhayanidhi said, “There is no law against the launch of any new political party. You too can launch a political party with the support of a few people. ”