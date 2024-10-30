Chennai moderately polluted with AQI of 115, smoggy mornings expected

It's not just because of firecrackers, North Chennai air quality is always bad compared to South Chennai because of high concentration of polluting industries like thermal power plants, and petrochemical units and movement of heavy vehicles in badly managed roads which throws-up fine particulate matter in the form of road dust.

The weathermen predict that the air pollution may remain a matter of concern for next few days and the smoggy mornings can be expected. With sky conditions likely to remain partly cloudy with forecasts of only light to moderate rains, the dispersion of pollutants will be slow.

P Senthilkumar, principal secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, appealed to the public to burst crackers in the designated two hours slot between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

Meanwhile, TNPCB will also be conducting continuous monitoring of air quality in seven locations - Besant Nagar, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Triplicane, Sowcarpet, Valasaravakkam and Tiruvottiyur - and calculate AQI.

Eight pollutants will be monitored. The officials are monitoring these locations from October 24 from 6 am to 6 pm. Till October 28, the data shows all the locations reported good or satisfactory air quality, officials said.