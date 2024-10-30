Chennai moderately polluted with AQI of 115, smoggy mornings expected

CHENNAI: The fireworks have started and Chennai on Wednesday slipped into 'moderately polluted' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 115.
Although the city experienced heavy showers in many parts, the air quality remained compromised for most part of the day.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI of 100-200 is categorised as moderately polluted which would cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.
The city has eight Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring Stations (CAAMS), of which five are operated by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and three by CPCB. As per the official data, CAAMS in North Chennai were showing the highest spike in air pollution. The AQI of Alandur and Manali was 204 and 202 respectively, which is 'poor' air quality.
It's not just because of firecrackers, North Chennai air quality is always bad compared to South Chennai because of high concentration of polluting industries like thermal power plants, and petrochemical units and movement of heavy vehicles in badly managed roads which throws-up fine particulate matter in the form of road dust.
The weathermen predict that the air pollution may remain a matter of concern for next few days and the smoggy mornings can be expected. With sky conditions likely to remain partly cloudy with forecasts of only light to moderate rains, the dispersion of pollutants will be slow.
P Senthilkumar, principal secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, appealed to the public to burst crackers in the designated two hours slot between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.
Meanwhile, TNPCB will also be conducting continuous monitoring of air quality in seven locations - Besant Nagar, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Triplicane, Sowcarpet, Valasaravakkam and Tiruvottiyur - and calculate AQI.
Eight pollutants will be monitored. The officials are monitoring these locations from October 24 from 6 am to 6 pm. Till October 28, the data shows all the locations reported good or satisfactory air quality, officials said.