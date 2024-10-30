GCC revokes decision to privatise nine football turfs in the city

CHENNAI: In response to strong public opposition, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reversed its decision to privatise nine football turfs, a day after passing a resolution in the council meeting. Mayor R Priya confirmed on X that the GCC would continue managing the turfs directly, ensuring free access without user charges.

The original resolution, passed on Tuesday, proposed collaborating with private agencies to manage the turfs on a revenue-sharing model, citing high maintenance costs. It outlined new charges of Rs 120 per hour for individual players and Rs 1,200 per hour for teams (5+5) using the facilities.

This drew immediate backlash from both the public and council members, including the DMK’s allies, CPI, CPM, and VCK, as well as opposition AIADMK representatives.

Addressing the public’s concerns, Mayor R Priya posted,"To support student requests and promote sports development among students and youth, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to continue providing free access to nine artificial football turfs. I also want to inform that the maintenance costs for these playfields will be fully covered by the corporation."

Following the initial announcement, players gathered at Amma Park in Saidapet, with CPIM councillors staging a protest by playing football outside the Ripon Building.

