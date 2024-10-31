Making voices heard: TN women voters outnumber men in 207 assembly seats

CHENNAI: Women voters are steadily inching towards outnumbering men in all Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. According to the draft electoral rolls released for the special summary revision, women voters have outnumbered men in 207 Assembly constituencies and in the rest, they will be on the top in a few years, going by the gap between both genders.

As per the poll rolls, men outnumber women only in the following 27 constituencies: Maduravoyal, Harbour, Veppanahalli, Hosur, Thalli, Palacodu, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappirettipatti, Harur, Tirukoyilur, Omalur, Mettur, Edappadi, Sankari, Veerapandi, Coimbatore North, Neyveli, Gandarvakottai, Usilampatti, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Killiyoor, Tiruppur North, Ulundurpettai, Rishivandhiyam and Sholinganallur.

The number of women voters in Tamil Nadu has continued to inch towards fully outnumbering men for the past decade during every summary revision of the electoral roll. The draft roll data also reveals that, of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, women have outnumbered men in 36, except for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi.