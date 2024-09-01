Ammonia gas leak victim to get Rs 25 lakh compensation, parents to get Rs 10K monthly pension

THOOTHUKUDI: After a man was killed in an alleged ammonia gas leak at a private plant, the victim’s kin agreed to receive the body after a negotiation was held with the private plant’s authorities. They agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, in addition to the insurance claim of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 2 lakh for funeral expenses and a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for the victim’s parents.

Sources said that A Hariharan (24), a contract employee was cleaning the ammonia unit when the alleged gas leak occurred, killing him on the spot. Four other workers were injured and hospitalised, sources said.

Hariharan’s relatives refused to receive the body, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore.

During the talks at the Thoothukudi south police station, at the behest of Revenue Divisional Officer Prabhu, representatives of the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for his parents, insurance relief of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to meet the funeral expenses.

CITU Labour Front leader K Ponraj, district secretary R Russel, Anna Labour Association’s Tac Raja, former government pleader UV Sekar and others participated in the negotiation.