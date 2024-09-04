Tamil Nadu: Kancheepuram mayor again in councillors’ crosshairs

CHENNAI: Almost 35 days after surviving a no-confidence motion moved by the councillors of her own party (DMK), mayor M Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj, who chaired the Kancheepuram Municipal Council meeting held on Tuesday, faced another round of challenge.
The meeting witnessed plenty of drama once again as a section of councillors, including those belonging to the ruling DMK, raised their voice against the mayor and staged a dharna in front of the corporation building. They alleged that Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj had adopted 94 resolutions without conducting a voice vote for each one.
The meeting, presided by the mayor, was held in the presence of commissioner V Navendhiran.
Dissenting councillors objected to the mayor’s announcement that all 94 resolutions had been adopted unanimously. They accused her of undermining the democratic process and walked out from the council meeting.
AIADMK councillor S Sindhan told TNIE that the mayor’s actions not only disregards the opinions of the councillors but also sets a dangerous precedent. He urged the mayor to adhere to established procedures to maintain the integrity of the council’s operations.
Interestingly, among those who marked their attendance and lent their validity to the meeting were three councillors from the opposition AIADMK. Sources said the party high command was alerted to initiate disciplinary action against the three councillors for ‘lending support’ to the ruling DMK.
Meanwhile, the mayor’s supporters defended the adoption of all resolutions, explaining that they pertained to some necessary and important works, especially related to monsoon preparedness. They accused the opposition councillors of intentionally creating commotion.