Tamil Nadu: Kancheepuram mayor again in councillors’ crosshairs

CHENNAI: Almost 35 days after surviving a no-confidence motion moved by the councillors of her own party (DMK), mayor M Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj, who chaired the Kancheepuram Municipal Council meeting held on Tuesday, faced another round of challenge.

The meeting witnessed plenty of drama once again as a section of councillors, including those belonging to the ruling DMK, raised their voice against the mayor and staged a dharna in front of the corporation building. They alleged that Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj had adopted 94 resolutions without conducting a voice vote for each one.

The meeting, presided by the mayor, was held in the presence of commissioner V Navendhiran.

Dissenting councillors objected to the mayor’s announcement that all 94 resolutions had been adopted unanimously. They accused her of undermining the democratic process and walked out from the council meeting.