Union minister Shobha Karandlaje apologises to people through Madras HC for comments against Tamils

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment and BJP leader from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje has tendered an apology, through the Madras High Court, for her comments made against Tamils in connection with the Rameshwaram Café blast in Bengaluru.

“I state that I have the highest respect and regard to the history, rich culture, tradition and to the people of Tamil Nadu, and I had or have no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu by any conduct of mine. Hence, I hereby once again tender my apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having caused any hurt by my comments. The same may kindly be taken on record in the interest of justice,” she said in the affidavit filed before Justice G Jayachandran.