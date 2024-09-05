Madras High Court quashes FIR against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as TN govt accepts apology

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered the quashing of the FIR registered against Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje over her comments against Tamils in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast.

Justice G Jayachandran, on Thursday, passed the orders, while allowing her petition praying for quashing the FIR registered by the cybercrime wing of Madurai city police, following the submission of the Advocate General PS Raman that her apology tendered through an affidavit in the court was accepted by the state government on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Karandlaje’s counsel Hariprasad filed the affidavit on Tuesday, stating that she had the “highest respect and regard to the history, rich culture, tradition and to the people of Tamil Nadu” and had no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu.

Citing that she had already expressed regret over the comments, the BJP leader from Karnataka said in the affidavit that she “once again tender apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having caused any hurt”.