Main accused in DSP manhandling case nabbed in Tamil Nadu

According to police, E Murugesan of Ramanathapuram, who had been at large for the past few days, was found hiding in a quarry late on Thursday.
Accused E Murugesan
VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Aruppukottai police on Friday arrested the main accused in connection with the incident in which DSP Gayathri was manhandled while attempting to prevent protesters from staging a road blockade over a murder in Aruppukottai on Tuesday.

According to police, E Murugesan of Ramanathapuram, who had been at large for the past few days, was found hiding in a quarry late on Thursday. “When police went to nab Murugesan around 3.45 am on Friday, he attempted to flee, and fell down after accidently stepping on a stone, sustaining a hand fracture,” police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, seven persons — A Balamurugan, K Ponmurugan, M Jayaraman, P Balaji, P Surya, S Kalimuthu, M Saikumar — were arrested under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act in connection with the incident, which occurred over the murder of K Kalikumar (28) of Ramanathapuram.

