Female infanticide: Vellore couple sent to 15-day judicial custody

VELLORE: The couple — C Jeeva (30) and S Dayana (20) — apprehended by police for killing their nine-day-old girl child, were produced before the judicial magistrate by the Veppankulam police on Saturday.

Judge Satya Kumar remanded them under judicial custody for 15 days.

Jeeva was sent to the Vellore Central Prison for men in Thorapadi, while Dayana was sent to the Vellore Women’s Special Prison.

It is to be noted, during initial interrogation, Jeeva had confessed to killing the infant using poisonous cactus sap, as he had been hoping for his second child to be a boy.