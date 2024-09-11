New traffic system introduced at Edayarpalayam Junction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A day after TNIE highlighted the delay faced by motorists at Edayarpalayam junction on Thadagam Road, highways department officials and traffic police on Tuesday turned off the traffic signal at the spot and implemented a temporary roundabout to ease the vehicle movement.

The Edayarpalayam Junction connects motorists from Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli with the Anaikatti Road. Motorists complain of severe traffic congestion during peak hours due to long waiting period at the signal. In view of this, in March, the highways department officials along with the police department had set up a temporary roundabout at the junction in March but reverted to signal system after three day of trial run.

The TNIE on Tuesday carried a report on the concerns voiced by motorist about waiting at the signal. Based on report, the traffic police and the highways department’s road safety implemented a temporary roundabout at the junction.

Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said, “A trial run will be conducted for a couple of days and then a U-turn system will be tried out before finalising the best option for the junction. Initially, there will be some hiccups but once motorists get used to the change, traffic congestion would ease.”

He added that they are planning to introduce an U-turn on Anaikatti road 100 metres from the Edayarpalayam junction for vehicles proceeding towards Kavundampalayam from Vadavalli and Velandipalayam.