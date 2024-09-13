Vellore jail DIG put on compulsory wait, another official moved out

VELLORE: Vellore Central Prison’s Deputy Inspector General R Rajalakshmi was placed on the compulsory waiting list on Thursday morning. Additionally, AS Abdul Rahuman, Vellore Central Prison's Additional Superintendent, was deputed to Central Prison II, Puzhal, following an FIR filed by the CB-CID on Wednesday evening.

According to official sources, the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tamil Nadu, Dr Maheshwar Dayal, issued an order for the deputation after the CB-CID registered an FIR against Rajalakshmi, Abdul Rahuman, Jailer Arulkumaran, and several other prison officials. The FIR was lodged as per a Madras High Court directive, following a petition alleging the torture of a convict at the Vellore prison. The convict had also been illegally employed as domestic help at Rajalakshmi’s residence.

As per the order, Rajalakshmi has been placed on the compulsory waiting list and instructed to report to the DGP office for prisons in Chennai. Rahuman, who also holds the post of Superintendent of the Special Prison for Women, Vellore, has been deputed to Central Prison II, Puzhal.

A Parasuraman, Superintendent of Central Prison II, Puzhal, has been deputed to Vellore Central Prison, while B Krishnaraj, Superintendent of the Special Prison for Women, Puzhal, will temporarily take over Parasuraman’s duties at Puzhal.

FIR as per HC directive

