54-year-old temple jumbo injured in fire accident dies, laid to rest in Kundrakudi

SIVAGANGA: A 54-year-old female elephant of the Arulmigu Shanmuganatha Peruman Temple in Kundrakudi, which sustained burn injuries after a absestos-cum-thatched roof caught fire and fell on it, succumbed to injuries early on Friday.

Sources said the roof fell on the elephant, Subbulakshmi, at 2 am on Thursday. The jumbo sustained burn injuries to the back, stomach and tail. Veterinarians under the supervision of District Forest Officer S Prabha treated the elephant, but it succumbed to injuries around 1.45 am on Friday.

The elephant was kept at Thirumadam in Kundrakudi for public viewing. Many paid their respects to the jumbo before it was buried at the Adheena Gurumoortham. To mark respects, local shop owners downed the shutters, and a silent prayer was conducted without ringing the bells.

Locals claimed that the temple authorities could have prevented the accident by being more careful. Kundrakudi police said that the accident took place allegedly due to a short circuit and no case has been booked as on Friday night.

Aadheenam Ponnambala Adigalar said the elephant had shown progress and responded to treatment but it succumbed to its injuries. Sources said, the elephant was gifted to the temple in 1971, and it took part in all events and blessed devotees. It was maintained by the temple of the Kundrakudi Aadheenam.

State Cooperative Minister KR Periakaruppan paid tributes to Subbulakshmi. HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, State Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and the staff of their department supported the ceremonial activities.