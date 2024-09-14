Day after deaths, Madurai hostel gets demolition notice

MADURAI: A day after a fire mishap at a private hostel building killed two women and injured three others, the city corporation served a demolition notice to the building owner for a second time as the building was in a dilapidated condition. Meanwhile, the police also sealed the shops in the building on Thursday.

The building owner was previously served a demolition notice in 2023. However, owing to legal issues, operations continued at the building. Apart from the private hostel, several shops and commercial establishments were also operating out of the building.

Following the incident, the city corporation officials inspected the building and issued a notice to its owner to carry out the demolition within seven days. A senior official from the corporation stated that in 2023, a legal issue between the building owner and a lessee led to the demolition being halted. Meanwhile, the corporation officials have initiated the demolition works on Friday.