JIPMER resident doctors announce pen- down strike, human chain on Sep 16 in solidarity with Kolkata doctors

PUDUCHERRY:The JIPMER Resident Doctors' Association (JRDA) has announced a Pen Down Protest, a rally, and a human chain formation on September 16, 2024, in solidarity with the resident doctors in Kolkata who have been protesting for justice in West Bengal.

The protest aims to raise awareness about the ongoing struggles of doctors in West Bengal, who have been fighting for their rights for over a month.

JRDA expressed its "profound grief and sorrow" over the current situation in West Bengal, where resident doctors continue to face hardships due to what they describe as the West Bengal government's failure to address their demands.

Considering the word and assurance given by the Supreme Court, the protesting resident doctors of JIPMER returned to duties during the phase 1 strike and continued the silent protest for a long time, standing in support of West Bengal resident doctors in the hope of a resolution. However, after over a month of fighting for justice, the demands remain unmet.