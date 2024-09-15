JIPMER resident doctors announce pen- down strike, human chain on Sep 16 in solidarity with Kolkata doctors

PUDUCHERRY:The JIPMER Resident Doctors' Association (JRDA) has announced a Pen Down Protest, a rally, and a human chain formation on September 16, 2024, in solidarity with the resident doctors in Kolkata who have been protesting for justice in West Bengal.
The protest aims to raise awareness about the ongoing struggles of doctors in West Bengal, who have been fighting for their rights for over a month.
JRDA expressed its "profound grief and sorrow" over the current situation in West Bengal, where resident doctors continue to face hardships due to what they describe as the West Bengal government's failure to address their demands.
Considering the word and assurance given by the Supreme Court, the protesting resident doctors of JIPMER returned to duties during the phase 1 strike and continued the silent protest for a long time, standing in support of West Bengal resident doctors in the hope of a resolution. However, after over a month of fighting for justice, the demands remain unmet.
In response to the All India Junior Doctors' Association Federation (AIJAF) call for a nationwide protest on September 16, JRDA has outlined the agenda for the day. A Pen Down Protest and Rally will be conducted by doctors and healthcare workers who are not on emergency duty from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM inside the JIPMER campus.
In the evening, a human chain formation will take place from the JIPMER Main Entrance from 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
The protests will highlight the ongoing dissatisfaction with the state of medical professionals in West Bengal and call for immediate intervention to resolve the issues faced by resident doctors.
JRDA has urged all resident doctors and healthcare workers at JIPMER to participate in the protest and stand in solidarity with their colleagues across the country.