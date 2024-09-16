Stop canvassing votes for liquor barons in TN, Anbumani tells Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: If VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s party really wants total prohibition, he must not campaign for leaders who are running liquor factories, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, he said, “Nearly 40% of liquor supplied to Tasmac is from outlets owned by or associated with minister TR Baalu and MP Jagathratchagan. If the VCK wants the conference to be successful, Thirumavalavan can invite DMK MP Kanimozhi and ask her to address the gathering as she is one of the leaders who have been insisting on total prohibition.

He can also push Kanimozhi to urge CM MK Stalin to bring in total prohibition. If Thirumavalavan wants prohibition, he can join hands with the PMK because people from the Vanniyar community and SC are the ones who consume higher amounts of alcohol.

The PMK does not object to the VCK’s conference as it also wants total prohibition. Due to the PMK’s efforts, around 3,321 liquor shops in the state and 90,000 shops in the country have been closed.”

On Thirumavalavan’s remarks that the PMK is a caste-based party, Anbumani said, “The VCK is a caste-based party, while the PMK stands for social justice. The PMK, under the leadership of its founder Ramadoss, brought in six reservations for people, including internal quota reservation for Arunthathiyars and Muslims in the state.”

Speaking on Stalin’s visit to the US and signing MoUs for Rs 7,600 crore, Ramadoss said the trip was a failure as chief ministers of other states bring in investments of Rs 30,000-50,000 crore during their six-day trips but Stalin could only bring in a fraction of that in 17 days.