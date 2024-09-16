Thirumavalavan rebuts Anbumani’s remark on VCK fight against liquor

TIRUCHY: Chidambaram MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday responded to PMK leader’s deprecating remark the former party doesn’t have the political standing to fight for alcohol prohibition.

“Even if we are in the LKG, it is enough if people understand that we are acting with a social responsibility,” said Thirumavalavan in Tiruchy when he was asked about PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ snide remark that the VCK was in the LKG in fighting for prohibition, whereas PMK had PhD in it.

“All political parties must show social responsibility in demanding prohibition and to prevent drug abuse. Electoral politics is different from fighting for a public cause. The VCK is still in the DMK-led alliance and will continue to be,” Thirumavalavan asserted while referring to his party’s upcoming conference to press for prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan also called for all parties, including the DMK and the AIADMK, to join hands with social responsibility beyond electoral politics to prevent the loss of human resources due to alcohol and drug abuse.

“Alcoholism and drug abuse are high across India, including Tamil Nadu. Many women have lost their husbands. Such a loss of human resources should be viewed seriously,” the VCK leader remarked explaining the rationale for the conference to be held on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanthi) in Kallakurichi district which had hit the headlines recently for a hooch tragedy that claimed several lives.

“A national-level policy is needed to overcome alcoholism and drug abuse. Review meetings will be held by the VCK in Salem, Vellore, Tiruchy, and Madurai to successfully conduct the anti-liquor conference,” he added.