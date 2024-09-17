Education department asks special schools to hold arts fest, extends deadline to upload info

CHENNAI: The Integrated Education Department has issued a circular to all Chief Educational Officers, extending the deadline for uploading the details of winners of school-level arts and culture competitions in the Educational Information Management System (EMIS) to September 27. The circular also instructs headmasters of all schools, including special schools, to organise these competitions.

The department has been conducting arts and culture festivals (Kalaithiruvizha) in government schools for three years now. This year, the event was expanded to include government-aided schools and primary classes.

Competitions were also held in special schools under the differently-abled department during the previous two years. However, this year, a guideline issued for the event explicitly stated that the competitions should not be held in special schools for visually and hearing-impaired students.

Unaware of the exclusion, a headmaster of a special school conducted the competitions and attempted to upload the details on the EMIS. School Education Department officials in the district, citing the circular, informed the school that special schools were excluded from the event this year.

This decision was widely condemned by activists working for the welfare of disabled students, who said the move was against inclusive education. They also wanted the schools under the differently-abled welfare department to be brought under the school education department. TNIE, on Monday, published an article regarding this issue.

In response, the department has now issued a revised circular, directing chief educational officers to ensure that headmasters of special schools also organise the competitions. The deadline for uploading results has been extended to September 27.

