'CM has to decide': Udhayanidhi Stalin on elevation to Deputy CM post

CHENNAI: Amid speculations regarding his elevation to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the decision rests solely with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"It is the individual decision of the Chief Minister. All the ministers stand in his support but only he has to decide," Udhayanidhi told reporters here.

When told that many of the party cadre were waiting at the Anna Ariyalayam, headquarters of the DMK, expecting the announcement of his elevation, Udhayanidhi said that he was unaware of it as he was attending an event held at Anna Centenary Library on the occasion of Periyar's birth anniversary.

In the platinum jubilee of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held on Tuesday, former union minister SS Palanimanickam publicly requested CM Stalin to consider elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin to the position of deputy chief minister to guide the next generation of the party. He also added that the decision would be accepted by the party cadre.

Udhayanidhi, who was elected from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, was given a minister post in December, 2022. Apart from handling youth welfare and sport development, he is also handling the special programme implementation department.