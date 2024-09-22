1,306 potential dropouts identified in TN's Virudhunagar district, steps taken to readmit them to schools

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as 1,306 potential dropouts were identified from Classes 9 to 12 in Virudhunagar district till August this year and a special field survey is being carried out, along with measures to readmit them in schools, said District Collector VP Jeyaseelan on Saturday.

A team comprising officials from various departments has been formed to meet the students in person, address their grievances, and readmit them to schools.

According to sources, among the 11 blocks in the district, 113 dropouts were identified in Arupukottai panchayat union, 53 students in Kariapatti panchayat union, 30 in Narikudi, 82 in Sattur, 74 in Srivilliputhur, 168 in Vembakottai, 67 in Watrap, 338 in Sivakasi, 62 in Tiruchuli, 137 in Rajapalayam, and 182 students in Virudhunagar panchayat union.

The collector also conducted a field inspection at several places in Virudhunagar panchayat and municipality to readmit the dropouts. "The measure is being taken as part of actions by the district administration to ensure that students complete 100% of their schooling and pursue higher education. Necessary medical assistance, financial support, and advice will be provided to the students and their parents. Further guidance will be given to identify the migrants and highlight the need for education," he said.