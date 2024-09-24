70 workers have reported for work, says Samsung

CHENNAI: Around 70 to 80 workers at the Samsung plant in Sriperumbudur left the protest and reported back to work on Monday, according to sources. A statement from the company said these workers returned to work after show-cause notices were issued to them earlier this week.
“The management has already indicated that all issues can be resolved by discussions and has made various harmonious attempts to resolve differences,” Samsung said.
However, members of the CITU leading the protest at Sriperumbudur said there was no truth to the company’s claims and that a large number of workers have been continuing the protest since September 9 from the temporary shed set up near the factory.
Meanwhile, the state government is expected to facilitate another round of talks, this time with both Samsung and the union members, on Tuesday. Samsung had so far maintained that they were ready to hold talks with the workers committee and not with the union.