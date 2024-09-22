Samsung workers in Sriperumbudur continue strike, call for recognition of union and self-respect

CHENNAI: It is not difficult to find the Samsung India workers’ protest site in Echoor. Following the trail of light blue uniform shirts on either side of the main road leads you to the temporary shed set up on a vacant piece of land, around a kilometre away from Samsung India’s manufacturing unit.
For over a week now, many of these workers begin arriving at the shed in the mornings. They take a few minutes discussing the developments inside the plant they’ve heard through the grapevine, ever since they began their protest.
Samsung workers who have been protesting since September 9, have a series of demands that include reduced working hours and revised wages. But chief among them is the recognition of a CITU-backed union. Workers allege that inside the factory, the company authorities hardly treated them with respect.
“All of us have our names on our ID cards and most of us have worked here for several years but our immediate supervising engineers never call as by our names," said Srinivasan (name changed), who works as an assembly operator.
Most of the 1300 of its 1800 workers participating in the strike, work either as assembly operators. Out of these, around 50-60 of them were women. While no woman worker is part of the protests, CITU organisers said that around half of them did not turn up for work in support of the protest.
Workers are entitled to 20 personal leaves and 7 casual leaves a year. But they are not always allowed to use them, he added.
“Even in case of deaths in the family, we receive phone calls on the third or fourth day, asking when we plan on coming back to work,” said Praveen (name changed), who works as a machine operator.
For their performance appraisals, they are categories from A-E based on the discretion of their supervisors. Workers say that they now officially work nine hours a day from 8 am to 5 pm where they break for 40 minutes everyday for lunch. However, they are relieved from duty with only a few minutes left to catch their buses that are scheduled to depart at 5:30 pm everyday. The workers are now calling for an eight hour workday.
“Many of us are unfairly brought under the ‘E’ category without any explanation and are given the minimum hike- which is around Rs 1000- year after year. We do have complaints with the appraisals and working hours but our main demand is for a union,” said Praveen.
80 per cent of the production has been hit by the ongoing protest
According to the workers’ estimates, 80% of the production has been hit by the ongoing protest.
On July 25, 2024, CITU members, led by E Muthukumar, initiated the registration of the ‘Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU)’, which at the time of applying for registration, listed 1455 workers as members. The registration is yet to be approved.
A legal objection was submitted by Samsung India Electronics to The Labour Commissioner on August 20, a copy of which is available with TNIE.
In the 2022 ‘State Bank of India Vs Sbi Temporary Sub staff Union’ case, the Karnataka High Court ruled out a complaint reading of section 29(5) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, leaving no doubt that usage of the word SBI did not amount to infringement of the trade mark since it was not for the purpose of conduct of any trade or business.
The department wrote back seeking clarifications on certain details which have been issued and all necessary documents submitted. However, they are yet to hear back on the registration status. While workers are urging Samsung to recognise the union, it can be done only after the registration certificate is issued.
Five conciliation meetings have been held so far. Samsung, from its side, has formed a workers committee and insists on holding talks with them, said CITU members. In the last meeting, CITU reiterated that a committee cannot serve as a replacement for a union.
While the Labour department maintains that their role is to facilitate communication between the two parties, CITU members said that it can no longer remain a mute spectator and must implement the labour laws.
On Monday, 117 workers, including Muthukumar, were detained for allegedly carrying out a march to the Kanchipuram collectorate without obtaining due permissions. Later that week, Samsung reportedly sent workers a show cause notice reiterating its 'No work, no pay' stand. However, workers said that they were not too worried since the strike was carried out by the book, after issuing a strike notice to Samsung and cannot be termed 'illegal'.
The National Samsung Electronics Union in South Korea led an indefinite strike, in July this year, seeking improved pay, a more transparent bonus system and an additional day off a year. The NSEU has issued a statement in support of the general strike here, stating that it was deeply regrettable that workers at the Indian plant are not provided with fair wages and reasonable working conditions. In South Korea, the average salary in INR is around Rs 4.5 lakhs whereas here the average salary is around Rs 30,000; the labour costs in the Samsung India plant is less than 0.3% of its annual production value, according to the CITU.
In 2021, around a 100 staff from Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd staged a protest after an incident of food poisoning. In 2022, workers from Ford's Chennai plant sat in protest demanding a better severance package before the plant wound up operations in June. However, organised protests like the Samsung protests in Sriperumbudur are not common.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the labour department confirmed that Samsung had raised a legal objection to the registration of the union and that the documents are being scrutinised at the Joint Commissioner level.