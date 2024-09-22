Samsung workers in Sriperumbudur continue strike, call for recognition of union and self-respect

CHENNAI: It is not difficult to find the Samsung India workers’ protest site in Echoor. Following the trail of light blue uniform shirts on either side of the main road leads you to the temporary shed set up on a vacant piece of land, around a kilometre away from Samsung India’s manufacturing unit.

For over a week now, many of these workers begin arriving at the shed in the mornings. They take a few minutes discussing the developments inside the plant they’ve heard through the grapevine, ever since they began their protest.

Samsung workers who have been protesting since September 9, have a series of demands that include reduced working hours and revised wages. But chief among them is the recognition of a CITU-backed union. Workers allege that inside the factory, the company authorities hardly treated them with respect.

“All of us have our names on our ID cards and most of us have worked here for several years but our immediate supervising engineers never call as by our names," said Srinivasan (name changed), who works as an assembly operator.