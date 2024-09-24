Remove copper slag dumped on Uppar Odai to prevent flooding, say activists

As the flood waters of Kayathar and Kadambur are reduced to two spans of a few metres under the bridge, he said, it overflows into the corporation through Maravanmadam, Anthoniyarpuram, Ayyanadaippu and Soreespuram.

He also warned that the Iyakkam would stage a stir on October 3 if the district administration refused to remove it.



Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre headed by Thoothukudi assembly constituency president C Pakiyaraj also petitioned the district administration to restore the name of Sundaram nagar, a residential area housing 400 families, which was changed to Sundar Nagar a month earlier.

Pakiyaraj said the actual name of the area should be retained to prevent people from going through the trouble of changing their address in aadhaar cards, voter's IDs, and ration cards.

In another petition, Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam district secretary PM Arputharaj called for seeking Centre's intervention to get cases withdrawn against the 22 fishermen belonging to Tharuvaikulam, and help repatriate them along with their vessels.

Meanwhile, Kazhugasalapuram villagers of Eppodumvendran panchayat urged the district administration to recover the land of the Parayar community's cremation ground which has been lost due to illegal encroachment. They also demand the installation of lamps on the road leading to the cremation ground.