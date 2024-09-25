Mani broke leg in bid to evade arrest, say cops

CHENNAI: While being arrested on Sunday morning, history-sheeter P Manikandan alias CD Mani, allegedly tried to flee from the police and injured his leg in the melee. Police sources said he is receiving treatment for the fracture at a government hospital.

Meanwhile, Manikandan’s father, Parthasarathy, has written a letter to the DGP, ADGP (Law and Order), Chennai City Police Commissioner, and the CM’s Special Cell and claimed that his son had reformed and was taken into custody without sufficient explanation. An online complaint has also been lodged with the State Human Rights Commission.

The arrest comes days after his close associate, Kakathope Balaji, was shot dead by the police. Manikandan, who had been on their radar, was previously involved in multiple criminal activities. Manikandan and Balaji had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in 2020 when assailants hurled country-made bombs at their vehicle on Anna Salai.

On Sunday morning, a team of Chennai police surrounded Manikandan’s residence in Salem and nabbed him.