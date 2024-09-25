SC orders release of YouTuber Savukku Shankar following revocation of detention by Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered "forthwith" release of well-known YouTuber Savukku Shankar who was detained just after his release under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act.

The top court's order came after the Tamil Nadu government apprised it of the state having revoked his detention order following the opinion of an advisory board on the issue.

"Acting on the opinion of the Advisory Board, the state has revoked the order of detention today. In view of the aforesaid, the detenue Shankar alias Savukku Shankar shall be released forthwith, if not required in any other case," the bench ordered while disposing of his plea against the fresh detention.

Shankar (48) was arrested by the Coimbatore Police from southern Theni on May 4 for alleged derogatory statements about women police personnel and some Madras High Court judges in an interview on the YouTube channel "RedPix 24x7" on April 30, which led to several FIRs against him.