SC issues notice to TN govt on second detention order against YouTuber Savukku Shankar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the State of Tamil Nadu and sought its responses after hearing a Habeas Corpus petition challenging the recent detention of YouTuber Savukku Shankar under the preventive detention law.

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan appearing for A Kamala, mother of Shankar, said that he had been subjected to physical torture and solitary confinement.

“The detention order was completely absurd, non-reasoned and blatantly illegal,” he told the apex court.

The three-judge bench of the top court, led by CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and sought its responses, after hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Kamala.

Srinivasan alleged that the detention order was the second in a row, and issued merely three days after the first one was quashed by the Madras High Court.

Srinivasan had again moved the apex court against the second detention order.