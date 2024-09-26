MRC moves contempt plea against revenue secretary for terminating lease

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear today a contempt of court petition filed by the Madras Race Club (MRC) seeking to punish Revenue Secretary P Amudha and Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade for disobeying the orders of the court related to the termination of the lease agreement and taking possession of the land.

The contempt of court application has been listed before the division bench of Justices SS Sundar and K Rajasekar as the first case. It seeks “to punish the respondents for wilful and deliberate disobedience of order dated September 9, 2024.”

On Wednesday, senior counsel AL Somayaji, representing MRC which is caught in a bitter battle with the state government, moved a lunch motion before the bench pressing for it to hear the contempt application and a sub-application.

He submitted that the order of the court passed on September 9, recording the undertaking given by the advocate general (AG) that notice would be served for termination of the lease agreement and for taking over the land as per the law and the G.O. issued on September 6, was not meant for resumption of the land.

But the revenue secretary had submitted before a single judge during hearing of an application to dispense with pre-suit notice under section 80 of CPC that the undertaking was a wrong statement. He pressed for an interim order in the matter.