‘Savukku’ steps out of jail after SC orders his swift release

NEW DELHI/MADURAI: YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who has been incarcerated for months in various cases, walked out of jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ordered his release “forthwith”.

The apex court ordered his immediate release after the Tamil Nadu government told the court the state’s advisory board had revoked his detention under the Goondas Act.

“Acting on the opinion of the Advisory Board, the state has revoked the order of detention today … In view of the aforesaid, the detenue Shankar @ ‘Savukku’ Shankar shall be released forthwith, if not required in any other case,” a two-judge bench, led by Justice J B Pardiwala, said.

After dictating the order, the judges told the senior advocates appearing for Tamil Nadu that if the order of detention was not withdrawn, they would have come down hard on the state government. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddarth Luthra appeared for the state government.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the Madurai Central Jail after being released on Wednesday, ‘Savukku’ Shankar charged that there is no freedom of press in Tamil Nadu. “I suffered severe humiliation and mental stress during police interrogation. My arm was broken in three places,” Shankar said.